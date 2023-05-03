BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
X

Doctors interrupted by officers armed with assault-style rifles

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Dr. Ahmed Ali, the chief of radiation oncology, works on the first floor of the Northside Hospital Midtown medical center. Ali said he was on his lunch break and had just reentered the building when he saw a swarm of police officers, armed with assault-style rifles, enter.

He said he talked to a security guard who told him there had been shots fired on the 11th floor. According to Ali, the security guard also told him that police had been called after an elevator door opened, revealing a pool of blood inside. After he evacuated the building, Ali went to the corner of Spring and 14th streets, which is his team’s meeting place for fire drills.

”A lot of my colleagues are still in there,” he said.

Another doctor, Timothy Simon, a colorectal surgeon who works on the 12th floor, said he was in the middle of a surgery when he heard shouting. He was able to finish the surgery before security escorted him outside. He said he was told the shooting was in a medical office on the 11th floor.

Simon said the confusion in the area meant he couldn’t get to his car.

”I’ve called my wife to come get me,” he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: 3 victims critical, 1 stable after being rushed to Grady hospital1h ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to active shooter situation in Midtown
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

PHOTOS | Midtown Atlanta shooting: One dead, multiple people injured
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
4h ago
The Latest
Georgia state senator: ‘We don’t have to live like this’
5m ago
Atlanta police chief: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
9m ago
‘We must act’ on gun safety, Warnock says on Senate floor
13m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top