Do or Sine Die: How last-minute laws will affect Georgia's future

Sine Die—the final day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 40-day session—is typically frenetic, as state lawmakers rush to pass bills before the House and Senate adjourn. This year, it also highlighted a key trend in Georgia politics: Republican lawmakers increasingly trying to emulate President Donald Trump’s MAGA policies. Some legislation, including bills that limit transgender rights or expand religious liberty, passed through the Republican-controlled legislature. Others faced roadblocks and will have to wait until the next session, after lawmakers stunned the Capitol by ending Sine Die early. AJC’s Greg Bluestein takes us inside the Gold Dome to help you understand how these laws could affect your everyday life. Credits: AJC | Georgia House of Representatives / YouTube | @JonBurnsGA / X

1:45
AJC |19 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Sine Die surprise: Georgia Senate clocks out early, leaving dozens of bills hanging...

Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Vorhees / The Macon Melody

1:52

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The kazoo has a surprising backstory, tracing back to ancient African instruments. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1:33

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ

Placeholder Image

Credit: The Athlete's Foot

0:53

404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes

Placeholder Image
1:10

Death by firing squad may seem outdated. Should it be used?

In Georgia, execution alternatives are under debate. Credits: AJC | Getty | AP | NPR | The Intercept | WYFF News 4 | CNN | Death Penalty Information Center

Placeholder Image
0:15

404ward: Introducing the AJC's newest Black culture series

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty

