News

Do or Sine Die: How last-minute laws will affect Georgia's future

Sine Die—the final day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 40-day session—is typically frenetic, as state lawmakers rush to pass bills before the House and Senate adjourn. This year, it also highlighted a key trend in Georgia politics: Republican lawmakers increasingly trying to emulate President Donald Trump’s MAGA policies. Some legislation, including bills that limit transgender rights or expand religious liberty, passed through the Republican-controlled legislature. Others faced roadblocks and will have to wait until the next session, after lawmakers stunned the Capitol by ending Sine Die early. AJC’s Greg Bluestein takes us inside the Gold Dome to help you understand how these laws could affect your everyday life. Credits: AJC | Georgia House of Representatives / YouTube | @JonBurnsGA / X

1:45