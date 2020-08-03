District attorney investigating Trump, company over fraud, filing suggests

The filing from prosecutors came in response to an argument Trump made last week, calling the subpoena from Vance, a Democrat, “wildly overbroad” and issued in bad faith.

Vance’s office subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, in August 2019 for the tax returns as part of its investigation, which until now was believed to be focused on hush-money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Vance’s office has been looking into whether any New York state laws were broken when those payments were made.

If Vance succeeds in eventually obtaining Trump’s records, they are unlikely to become public anytime soon because they will be shielded by grand jury secrecy rules. The records might only emerge later if criminal charges are brought and the records are introduced in a trial.