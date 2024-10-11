Dispute between two Native American tribes sent back to lower court

A federal appeals court in Atlanta is returning to a lower court a legal dispute between a pair of Native American tribes concerning an historic site in Alabama called Hickory Ground.

The case stems from a lawsuit the Muscogee (Creek) Nation filed in 2012 against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and others. The complaint alleges the Poarch removed more than 57 bodies and thousands of sacred artifacts from a 34-acre site near Wetumpka to make way for a casino and hotel. Doing so violated federal law and desecrated the land, the suit says.

The Poarch have accused the Muscogee of rebuffing efforts for cooperation between the tribes. The Poarch also have emphasized their sovereignty and said the excavation at Hickory Ground complied with federal law.