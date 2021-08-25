Did that passenger just light up? Here’s what happened on smoky Spirit flight

Deputies enter the plane and start walking to the back, where the woman appears to be asleep.

“I’ve had a long day,” she said, according to Majdawali.

“Oh, my God, come get her!” says the other witness as people laugh and deputies try to find the alleged offender’s overhead bag.

This isn’t the first incident of this nature for Spirit. In 2019, a man lit up midflight heading to Minneapolis. Video shot by a fellow passenger shows the man taking a drag and then appearing to fall asleep before a flight attendant tells him what he is doing is “against the law.” He was reportedly escorted off by police once the plane was on the ground.

The Miami Herald reached out to Spirit Airlines and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for comment. It is unclear if the smoker was arrested, but she will likely face a hefty fine. An unruly passenger in Australia had to pay $4,000 after vaping on a plane in May.