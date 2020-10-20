X

Diary entry leads to man’s arrest on kidnapping, child molestation charges

David Lee Kinnison, 46, of Newnan, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and child molestation.

By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Newnan man was arrested Friday after a woman accused him of molesting and kidnapping her child, authorities said.

David Lee Kinnison, 46, is facing kidnapping and aggravated child molestation charges, according to online jail records.

The alleged victim’s mother filed a police report against Kinnison after she found her child’s diary detailing the incident, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Casey Mullis said.

Kinnison was booked into the Coweta County jail with no bond after the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation that included forensic interviews with the child, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

