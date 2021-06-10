Developer targets huge Westside CSX rail yard up for grabs

A spokeswoman for Colliers International Group, which first marketed the Tilford Yard site on behalf of CSX in early 2019, declined to comment.

City councilman Dustin Hillis, who represents the area, said he is not aware of the property being under contract.

The rail yard acquisition would be the latest land deal on the Westside, where commercial and residential developers have snapped up hundreds of acres in recent years.

The CSX Tilford Yard site is located about two miles north of the former Quarry Yards site where Microsoft plans to build a corporate campus. Tilford Yard crosses the Beltline walking trail at the intersection of Marietta Boulevard and West Marietta Street.

Seattle-based Amazon named Atlanta as a finalist in 2018 for its second U.S. headquarters, but ultimately chose Washington, D.C. for the project.

CSX closed Tilford Yard in 2017. The site, which CSX used to manage intermodal containers that can be shipped by train or truck, had been in operation since the 1950s.