Developer pursues second large project south of Atlanta

The project’s details were first revealed in a development for regional impact filing made public last week. However, Macauley said the filing, while accurate, was prematurely submitted by South Fulton officials and his firm won’t be ready to make a full filing for a few more months. As a result, no renderings or site plans were available.

South Fulton’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macauley is currently pursuing rezoning, since the site right now can only be used for residential purposes.

Housing will be a large part of the overall project. The DRI said the project will consist of 26 single-family homes, 22 cottages, 45 townhomes, 120 age-restricted apartments for seniors and 300 additional apartments. Four neighboring parcels are also available for daycare, restaurants and specialty retail expansions.

Macauley compared the project’s vision to Vinings Jubilee, a mixed-use development in Cobb County that acts as a village center. Macauley told the AJC that Atlanta’s Southside is often unfairly overlooked, and he sees it as a undervalued market deserving of high-quality developments.

Macauley said he aims to “set a new benchmark for quality development” in the area. He estimated the project will likely represent a $120 million investment.

In nearby Union City, he’s pursuing a 42-acre mixed-use project called Nexus Union which will consist of hundreds of apartments and more than 200,000 square feet of retail, upscale dining and service establishments.

Nexus Union and Le Village du Le Jardin, if they come to fruition, would become Macauley’s fourth and fifth projects in south Fulton County.