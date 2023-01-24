Exclusive
AJC Poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Developer pursues second large project south of Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The proposal expands on the developer’s previous venture in South Fulton

A developer known for pursuing areas south of I-20 for opportunities is adding another ambitious mixed-use project to its development pipeline.

Macauley Investments is in the early stages of bringing hundreds of homes and a retail village to the city of South Fulton, according to recent government filings. Dubbed “Le Village du Le Jardin,” the project is poised to include 60,000 square feet of retail space, including a fresh market, as well as a variety of housing types and densities.

CEO Stephen Macauley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 10-acre project site off Ga. 92 and Campbellton Road would act as an extension of his existing Le Jardin development, a luxury housing village in South Fulton. Le Jardin was scaled back from its initial vision and taken over by a new development team due to financing issues amid the Great Recession.

“In that part of South Fulton, which has some really strong income demographics, we’re trying to create a mixed-use village that’s a compliment to Le Jardin,” he said Monday.

Credit: Macauley Investments

Credit: Macauley Investments

The project’s details were first revealed in a development for regional impact filing made public last week. However, Macauley said the filing, while accurate, was prematurely submitted by South Fulton officials and his firm won’t be ready to make a full filing for a few more months. As a result, no renderings or site plans were available.

South Fulton’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macauley is currently pursuing rezoning, since the site right now can only be used for residential purposes.

Housing will be a large part of the overall project. The DRI said the project will consist of 26 single-family homes, 22 cottages, 45 townhomes, 120 age-restricted apartments for seniors and 300 additional apartments. Four neighboring parcels are also available for daycare, restaurants and specialty retail expansions.

Macauley compared the project’s vision to Vinings Jubilee, a mixed-use development in Cobb County that acts as a village center. Macauley told the AJC that Atlanta’s Southside is often unfairly overlooked, and he sees it as a undervalued market deserving of high-quality developments.

Macauley said he aims to “set a new benchmark for quality development” in the area. He estimated the project will likely represent a $120 million investment.

In nearby Union City, he’s pursuing a 42-acre mixed-use project called Nexus Union which will consist of hundreds of apartments and more than 200,000 square feet of retail, upscale dining and service establishments.

ExploreDeveloper envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside

Nexus Union and Le Village du Le Jardin, if they come to fruition, would become Macauley’s fourth and fifth projects in south Fulton County.

