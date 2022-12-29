Developer breaks ground on Westside project with nearly 600 apartments

Located in Atlanta’s Bolton neighborhood, the project was designed by Lord Aeck Sargent and will aim to embrace the area’s industrial roots, the release said. Units will vary from studios to three-bedroom apartments, and amenities will include a pool, dog park, fitness center, co-working space and lounges.

No details were released on whether any of the apartments will be reserved as affordable or workforce housing with below-market-rate rents.

Apartment demand has been booming across metro Atlanta, but especially on the Westside. According to Atlanta real estate services firm Berkadia, West Atlanta had the third most multifamily units under construction by the middle of 2022, lagging behind on Midtown and northeast Gwinnett County. The average rent for West Atlanta was $1,843 with a vacancy rate below 6%.

New South Construction is the general contractor, and it is slated to open the project’s first phase by the third quarter of 2024.