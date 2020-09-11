Desperate search on for plane that vanished after takeoff from Georgia

When first alerted to the missing plane about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton launched an immediate search of areas around Alabama Highway 179, according to reports.

“The area where they are searching is thick, thick woods. They were out there all night, and they are still out there this morning,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Tammy Bean, according to the Times.

Helicopters and ground crews worked through the night and all of Friday searching a 3-mile radius of dense forest in Etowah County, but so far have found no signs of the plane nor any signs of wreckage.

Several police agencies and volunteer fire crews also joined the search, according to reports.

Chopper teams used equipment with FLIR technology that can detect body heat, according to reports.