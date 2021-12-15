ajc logo
Georgia deputies searching for car involved in I-75 fatal hit-and-run

A Mississippi driver died in a crash on I-75 this month.
A Mississippi driver died in a crash on I-75 this month.

Monroe County deputies are looking for the driver of a sedan they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on I-75 this month.

Authorities responded to the interstate near Macon between mile marker 173 and 174 on Dec. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Nandi Franklin, 30, was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver while traveling northbound, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Franklin, who is from Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, officials said the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag RMJ3806 is wanted for questioning in connection with the wreck. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side, the sheriff’s office said.

A photo posted by Monroe County Emergency Services on the day of the crash showed a blue car belonging to Franklin with front-end damage.

Nandi Franklin

Nandi Franklin
Nandi Franklin

Franklin was pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the time of the wreck after receiving her associate’s degree in nursing in 2018, according to her obituary page. She worked at the Laurel Surgery Center and as a travel nurse with Jackson Professionals.

“As a young child, she participated in numerous beauty pageants. At West Lauderdale schools, she was active in basketball, track and field, fast pitch (softball), and slow pitch,” the page states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

