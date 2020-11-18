Denver airport TSA agent dies from COVID-19

A TSA agent passed away this week from COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release.
Eduard Faktorovich, who passed away Monday, worked at the Denver International Airport.
Faktorovich joined TSA in April 2018 and worked exclusively at the checkpoint. His last date on duty at the checkpoint was Nov. 2, according to the release.
“His death is a reminder to all of us at TSA of the ongoing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in the statement. “We remain committed to continuing to take every precaution to help protect our workforce as well as airline travelers.”
According to the TSA website, nine agents have died from the coronavirus and there have been 2,885 agent infections in airports around the country.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has had 107 TSA coronavirus cases among staff, according to the TSA website.