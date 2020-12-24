Delta gifts employee who battled COVID-19 a ‘first class trip’ of her dreams for Christmas

“I remember several times telling Janese that it was over, that her death was imminent, that we had exhausted every procedure, every machine,” she said. “We never saw anyone survive as sick as she was.”

Janese Cockfield (left) and her twin, Janice Cockfield, outside their sister Sheila's house in Ormond Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2020. The twins were heading back to Atlanta after taking a road trip to Miami to visit siblings who'd not yet seen Janice since her COVID-19 recovery. "Janice didn’t feel well most of the time, but she pushed through," Janese said. (Credit: Sheila Cockfield / Contributed) Credit: Sheila Cockfield Credit: Sheila Cockfield

Garnering her the moniker of the “miracle” patient, Cockfield’s health improved almost overnight. She recalls, according to her interview with Torpy, waking up on May 24 and shocking her nurses.

There was no “Aha!” moment, she said. As she awaken with machines hooked up to her, her staff expressed glee.

“‘Oh, my God!’” Janice recalls an excited nurse exclaiming. “I’m like, ‘What’s the big deal?’”

After expounding on her life and lessons before and after coronavirus with the AJC, Cockfield was asked to speak with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

Janese Cockfield told Baldwin that her faith and relying on the knowledge of the medical team kept her optimistic in some of her sister’s darkest hours.

“Her heart is strong, and until she gives up I’m not gonna give up, until the day that she stops breathing I will never tell you to take her off that vent,’”Janese said.

During the interview, Cockfield received a special surprise from Delta CEO Ed Bastion made a surprise appearance to announce a holiday gift to Cockfield.

“Please let Janice know while she was in the coma, we (including myself) were following her progress daily and including her in our prayers. She is a miracle and we are so proud of her strength in this fight,” the statement said, as read on air by CNN’s Baldwin.

It continued, “Also let her know I can’t wait to send her and her sister on a first class trip, on me, anywhere in the world we fly when she’s able to travel. Merry Christmas!”

The sisters were moved by the gesture, especially since they typically travel for birthday celebrations and were unable to due to Janice’s condition.

“When you wake up out of a coma after two months, you can’t move, you can’t walk, you can’t scratch your head,” Janice said.

She added, “To be here having this interview with you now, to me it just makes me realize every morning when I wake up, to say ‘Thank you God for another day.’”

See Cockfield’s reaction during the interview here.