DeKalb to give away 2,500 meat, produce boxes to fight food insecurity

On Saturday, the county will hand out 20-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables and 3-pound packages of beef products, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak, according to a news release. The food was purchased using funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fight food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore DeKalb commissioners begrudgingly approve coronavirus aid for cities

The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. The three locations will be: