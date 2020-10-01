DeKalb to give away 2,500 meat, produce boxes to fight food insecurity

DeKalb County will host three drive-thru food giveaways this weekend to help 2,500 residents in need.
On Saturday, the county will hand out 20-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables and 3-pound packages of beef products, including salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak, according to a news release. The food was purchased using funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fight food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. The three locations will be:
• Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur
• James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Avenue, Clarkston
• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest
The county partnered with La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church for the giveaway. DeKalb as held several drive-thru distribution events during the past few months.
For more information on DeKalb’s COVID-19 response and resources, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.