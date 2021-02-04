DeKalb sheriff investigating after inmate posts video online from cell

Authorities are investigating after a DeKalb County jail inmate seemingly made a video using a contraband phone and posted it online from his cell.
In a statement Wednesday, the DeKalb sheriff’s office confirmed they are investigating the video, which appears to have been taken from inside the jail by a current inmate.
The 16-minute video, which was posted Sunday from a now-private Instagram account, shows several men in orange jumpsuits bearing the words “DeKalb County Jail.” Two of the men are shown on the top bunk of a bed in what appears to be a cell, and four others are shown standing nearby, according to the video.
The agency did not identify the men or provide other details about the investigation.
“The incident is being investigated internally, so we will have no further comment at this time,” DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.