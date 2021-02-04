DeKalb sheriff investigating after inmate posts video online from cell

In a statement Wednesday, the DeKalb sheriff’s office confirmed they are investigating the video, which appears to have been taken from inside the jail by a current inmate.

The 16-minute video, which was posted Sunday from a now-private Instagram account, shows several men in orange jumpsuits bearing the words “DeKalb County Jail.” Two of the men are shown on the top bunk of a bed in what appears to be a cell, and four others are shown standing nearby, according to the video.