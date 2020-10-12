DeKalb police seek man accused of robbing delivery driver at gunpoint

The armed robbery happened Sept. 25 in the 1400 block of Willow Lake Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The agency on Saturday released video footage of a man wanted for questioning in the incident.

Police said the delivery driver was sitting in his car about 10:20 p.m. when a man approached him and pulled out a gun. The suspect took the driver’s phone and wallet in addition to stealing the car, Vincent said.