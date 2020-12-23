X

DeKalb police officer in hospital after crash

A police officer was taken to a hospital after her car was struck in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
A police officer was taken to a hospital after her car was struck in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Crime & Public Safety | 47 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A DeKalb County police officer was taken to a hospital after her patrol car was hit Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer was driving through a green light on Chamblee Tucker Road when another driver hit her around 2 p.m., according to DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The officer, whose name wasn’t released, suffered minor injuries.

It is not clear if the driver will face charges. No other details about the crash have been released.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.