DeKalb police officer in hospital after crash

A DeKalb County police officer was taken to a hospital after her patrol car was hit Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The officer was driving through a green light on Chamblee Tucker Road when another driver hit her around 2 p.m., according to DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The officer, whose name wasn’t released, suffered minor injuries.
It is not clear if the driver will face charges. No other details about the crash have been released.
We’re working to learn more.
