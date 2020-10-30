DeKalb police offer new tech to find missing residents with dementia

Detective J. Francisco of the DeKalb County Police Department shows the Project Lifesaver monitor at a press conference discussing the DeKalb County Police Department’s Project Lifesaver initiative on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters in Tucker, Georgia. The department detailed and demonstrated the Project Lifesaver device, a new wrist and ankle monitor for people with cognitive disabilities. The department has already outfitted 17 individuals with the device, and have another 30 available for use. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Golden, who works for the department’s special victims unit, said the program is close to his heart. He has a family member with Alzheimer’s, which is a disease that causes dementia and a decline in mental abilities.

“It’s hard to go out and do things on a day-to-day basis while worrying that they might not stay at home while you’re out doing your daily activities," he said.

The technology uses radio frequencies instead of satellite tracking since radio waves are able to be tracked through structures, trees and buildings, Golden said. Satellites require a clear line-of-sight to be accurate.

The department has radio antennas that can be placed on top of patrol cars that can be synced with a specific radio transmitter when a participant goes missing, Golden said. The tracking device can also be held and pointed in specific directions when officers get closer to the missing person. The department has trained 44 officers to use the technology.

Other law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta, including Atlanta police, already participate in the program.

“Most of the time when someone goes missing due to wandering, they’re within a mile or not far from outside that zone," Golden said. "So as we head to the location with that antenna on top, we’ll be able to pick them up once we get within a mile.”

In addition, family members of a participant can receive their own tracking device that will begin to beep if the wearable radio transmitter leaves a specific range. That range is 300 yards in open air and 100 yards in closed spaces, police said. The department has 14 of these tracking devices — 7 of which are available upon application.

To request a Project Lifesaver radio transmitter, call the department’s SVU at 770-724-7710. Those who qualify will receive the radio transmitter for free.

