DeKalb man wanted for murder in March 2020 shooting turns himself in

Torre Dongrell Harris, 22, of Stonecrest, turned himself in to investigators at the DeKalb sheriff’s office on a warrant charging him with malice murder, spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said Monday in a news release.

Harris was wanted on charges stemming from the shooting death of 24-year-old Jai Hayes, who was found in a car in a DeKalb shopping center parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound in the early morning hours of March 18, 2020.