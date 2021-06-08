DeKalb man wanted for murder in March 2020 shooting turns himself in

A man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in a DeKalb County parking lot more than a year ago has turned himself in.
Torre Dongrell Harris, 22, of Stonecrest, turned himself in to investigators at the DeKalb sheriff’s office on a warrant charging him with malice murder, spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said Monday in a news release.
Harris was wanted on charges stemming from the shooting death of 24-year-old Jai Hayes, who was found in a car in a DeKalb shopping center parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound in the early morning hours of March 18, 2020.
At the time, no suspects had been identified and DeKalb police were leading the investigation. Williams did not say when the murder warrant was taken out against Harris or what led him to turn himself in.
Harris was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Monday where he remains without bond.