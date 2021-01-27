DeKalb man charged with murder in 19-month-old’s death

Kentavious Hardnett, 23, was taken into custody in Stone Mountain by DeKalb deputies, county marshals and the Brookhaven Police Department’s K-9 unit, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

The child, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital Sunday after reportedly being injured in a fall, Williams said, adding that the baby later died. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are unclear, but authorities said the 19-month-old was in Hardnett’s care at the time.