DeKalb lawsuit claims hotel neglected 70-year-old before her death

The 70-year-old woman had beaten throat cancer months prior and had recently become a grandmother. Natalie Burson said her mother was the definition of tenacity.

“She was an amazing women — a pushy, Jewish, New York broad who could make an amazing brisket," Natalie Burson said.

On Sept 25, 2018, which was about eight months after Joanne Burson moved into the hotel, Natalie Burson said she was not able to reach her mother’s cellphone. She did not have a key to her mother’s room.

She called the hotel’s front desk and asked them to connect her to her mother. Bell said they assured Natalie Burson that they were checking on her mother, but that she couldn’t speak on the phone.

“When she would call the hotel, they would say, ‘She doesn’t want to talk right now. She’s tired. She’s resting. She’ll call you later. She’ll call you tomorrow,’ and this went on for several days," Bell said.

After a week, Natalie Burson threatened to call the police if the hotel staff didn’t check on her mother and get her on the phone. Roughly 10 minutes later, Joanne Burson was in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Explore Ambulance companies hit hard by COVID costs

Joanne Burson fell and suffered a large wound on her backside the size of a basketball, which had become infected with live maggots, Bell said. A doctor diagnosed her with sepsis, a life-threatening condition brought on by an untreated infection. Joanne Burson died Oct. 4, 2018.

After dealing with the initial grief, Natalie Burson went back to the hotel to pick up her mother’s belongings and question staff about what happened. When she visited the room, she said it was filthy but had clearly been visited.

“The bedding had been changed. The floors had been cleaned," she said. "There were fans on the floor in the room, but the room was still infested with flies and maggots to where you had to cover your face because they would land all over you.”

Joanna Burson’s dog, a Scottish terrier named Piper, was covered in insects and had left feces and urine throughout the room, she added.

According to the lawsuit, a manager at the hotel told Natalie Burson that she “should be ashamed of herself for having prompted a young staff member to go to Joanne’s room to see such a sight.” The manager then ordered her to leave the property, Natalie Burson said.

Natalie Burson said she was crushed, since hotel staff knew her mother by name and were always friendly in the past.

“I thought that someone would come and tell me. They have my cellphone number," she said. "I thought someone would come forward and tell me what happened just so I could know … I waited as long as I could to do the right thing.”

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 1, which was her last opportunity before Georgia’s two-year statute of limitations would make legal action impossible, Bell said. The lawsuit includes the hotel, the hotel’s management companies, the temporary housing insurance company and two employees.

They’re seeking more than $10,000 in damages, which would be determined at a jury trial. Bell said they also hope to get the incident report from the private ambulance company that the hotel called to take Joanna Burson to the hospital. Natalie Burson said she hopes her mother’s death will lead to internal policy changes for the hotel.

“If someone is staying at an extended stay, a hotel, an Airbnb, anything like that, if there’s a problem and they need help, the police should be called," she said. "It needs to be documented so loved ones can know.”

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter