DeKalb inmate accused of making threat to county courthouse

Joseph Michael Caquette “was behind the threat” that disrupted the judicial complex and several nearby businesses in downtown Decatur for several hours Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. The 47-year-old from Atlanta has been in jail since August 2020, charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony out of Doraville.

Authorities did not say how Caquette made the alleged threat, but they’ve now charged him with terroristic threats and acts, a misdemeanor.