DeKalb deputy hospitalized after crash in patrol vehicle

A DeKalb County deputy is in the hospital following a wreck in a patrol vehicle Friday morning in Decatur.
The extent of the injuries has not been released, but the deputy remains in the hospital undergoing treatment, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. when the deputy was driving north on Scott Boulevard in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The patrol vehicle was hit by a truck near the intersection of West Ponce de Leon Avenue.
The deputy was taken to the hospital with “visible injuries,” Vincent said. Officials did not provide details about the condition of the other driver.
“No word on charges,” Vincent added.
