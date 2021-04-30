ajc logo
X

DeKalb deputy hospitalized after crash in patrol vehicle

A DeKalb County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after a crash in Decatur on Friday morning.
A DeKalb County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after a crash in Decatur on Friday morning.

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A DeKalb County deputy is in the hospital following a wreck in a patrol vehicle Friday morning in Decatur.

The extent of the injuries has not been released, but the deputy remains in the hospital undergoing treatment, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. when the deputy was driving north on Scott Boulevard in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The patrol vehicle was hit by a truck near the intersection of West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with “visible injuries,” Vincent said. Officials did not provide details about the condition of the other driver.

“No word on charges,” Vincent added.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top