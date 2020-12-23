X

DeKalb deputies arrest man accused of killing woman, burning her body

DeKalb County deputies have arrested two murder suspects wanted in separate shootings, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
DeKalb County deputies have arrested two murder suspects wanted in separate shootings, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 35 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County deputies have arrested a Stone Mountain man accused of fatally shooting a woman in September before putting her body in the trunk of a car and setting the vehicle on fire.

Gerald Jerome Clark, 41, was one of two murder suspects captured Wednesday after spending months on the run, authorities said. Clark was arrested in Decatur with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He is charged with malice murder in the the Sept. 26 shooting of a woman at a home along Fieldgreen Drive in Stone Mountain, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Authorities haven’t released the woman’s identity or said how the two knew each other.

According to Clark’s arrest warrant, he shot the woman repeatedly before locking her in the trunk of a car and setting it on fire.

In a separate operation, investigators worked with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a 23-year-old woman charged in a man’s fatal shooting at a Decatur-area gas station on Oct. 24.

Courtney Evette Terrell of Lithonia was arrested at a home in Conyers, authorities said. She faces one count of felony murder in the death of Shamsiddin Echols, who was killed at a convenience store on Wesley Chapel Road, Williams said.

Both Clark and Terrell remain held in DeKalb County jail without bond, online records show. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb police for more information on both cases.

In other news:

The pandemic has waged war on working women across the economic spectrum who have . suffered more pandemic-related job losses than men, according to local and national reports. Women-dominated fields such as retail, child care, leisure and hospitality have been especially hard hit. With the start of the school year in September, 865,000 women left the workforce, said C. Nicole Mason, . president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, and a lot of that had to do with caretaking responsibilities. Black and Latina women are especially vulnerable to the economic impacts of the pandemic. About 1 in 11 Black women and 1 in 12 Latinas remained unemployed even after women as a whole gained more than 60% of the jobs added to the economy in November. “People are saying women are dropping out of the labor force. No. They are being pushed,” said Melissa Boteach, Vice President for Income Security and Child Care/Early Learning for the National Women’s Law Center. President-elect Joe Biden has outlined an ambitious $7 trillion recovery plan that promises to address the gender and . racial inequities that have left so many women vulnerable in the pandemic. That plan includes providing aid to state and local governments to avoid layoffs, extending crisis unemployment insurance, and improving access to child and eldercare

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.