DeKalb deputies arrest man accused of killing woman, burning her body

DeKalb County deputies have arrested a Stone Mountain man accused of fatally shooting a woman in September before putting her body in the trunk of a car and setting the vehicle on fire.
Gerald Jerome Clark, 41, was one of two murder suspects captured Wednesday after spending months on the run, authorities said. Clark was arrested in Decatur with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said in a news release.
He is charged with malice murder in the the Sept. 26 shooting of a woman at a home along Fieldgreen Drive in Stone Mountain, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Authorities haven’t released the woman’s identity or said how the two knew each other.
According to Clark’s arrest warrant, he shot the woman repeatedly before locking her in the trunk of a car and setting it on fire.
In a separate operation, investigators worked with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a 23-year-old woman charged in a man’s fatal shooting at a Decatur-area gas station on Oct. 24.
Courtney Evette Terrell of Lithonia was arrested at a home in Conyers, authorities said. She faces one count of felony murder in the death of Shamsiddin Echols, who was killed at a convenience store on Wesley Chapel Road, Williams said.
Both Clark and Terrell remain held in DeKalb County jail without bond, online records show. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb police for more information on both cases.
In other news: