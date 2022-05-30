DeKalb County continues hand count of ballots

Smith said the count could continue past 5 or 6 p.m. Monday, depending on how much progress had been made by late afternoon.

Nineteen teams of three people each reported to a DeKalb County government warehouse to count ballots Monday morning, which Smith said was roughly triple the number of teams working on Sunday. She said that would make the process faster.

”We are committed to this process and ensuring accuracy,” Smith said.

Candidate Michelle Long Spears had asked for a hand count last week, citing apparent problems in the results. Many polling places reported she received no votes on election day, even the precinct where she voted for herself.

The initial tally showed no candidate had enough votes to avoid a runoff, with Marshall Orson in first place, followed by Lauren Alexander and Spears. But the results could change with the recount.

The Secretary of State’s office attributed the problem to programming changes to voting equipment when a fourth candidate withdrew from the race and was removed from the ballot.

The DeKalb County Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the results Tuesday.