Decatur man hospitalized when apartment shot up

Police said one of several bullets fired into the Decatur apartment struck the victim and critically wounded him.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A man was shot in his Decatur living room and critically injured by a bullet fired from outside his apartment late Friday.

According to Decatur police Sgt. John Bender, an unknown shooter fired several shots into the victim’s apartment in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive just before 11 p.m.

It was not clear whether the gunman was targeting the victim, who has yet to be identified by police, or whether the apartment was struck coincidentally.

The man was still sitting in his living room when police responded. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Bender.

Police did not announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the recent shootings is asked to contact Decatur police at 404-373-6551. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

