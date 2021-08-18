Deadly shooting at Sandy Springs Kroger was not random, authorities say

“Detectives were able to determine that this was not a random act of violence and learned that all those involved are known to each other,” Ortega said.

During the sale, several shots were fired and the victims were struck, according to police.

Dunwoody resident Trey Lyda had taken his two sons to get their hair cut at the nearby Sports Clips when they heard three or four gunshots outside.

Caption The busy Kroger was shut down for hours as police collected evidence from the parking lot. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

“I was paying to get my kids’ haircuts when I turned around and noticed everybody was scattering across the parking lot,” said Lyda, a videographer who has lived in the area about eight years.

Lyda said he walked outside and heard one of the victims screaming for help. He was one of several bystanders who called 911. Within minutes, dozens of officers arrived and roped off the parking lot. The Kroger closed for several hours Tuesday evening and residents were urged to avoid the shopping center as detectives collected evidence from the scene.

Sandy Springs police said they are still reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses, including the surviving victim.

Lyda, who has a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, said he hadn’t seen that sort of violence since moving to the area from Atlanta.

“I’ve never seen anything such as that,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s a haircut my kids will always remember.”

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s deadly shooting is asked to call Sandy Springs detectives at 770-551-6939 or email to JPearson@SandySpringsGa.Gov.