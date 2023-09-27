Deadline approaches to complete Gwinnett’s natural disasters survey

The Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to take a survey by Saturday about disaster concerns in their areas.

The feedback will be used to update the county’s hazard mitigation plan, which identifies risks and strategies to reduce losses from disasters, according to a county social media post.

The survey is being conducted in partnership with 15 cities in Gwinnett. Responses are confidential unless optional contact information is provided.

The survey can be accessed at GwinnettCounty.com/MitigationSurvey