Deadline approaches for Gwinnett Online Campus registration

Students who will be in grades 4 through 12 next year can register through Friday to attend the Gwinnett Online Campus full time.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The school has a webpage for interested families with more information about the registration process.
Families can sign up to attend an information session at 10 a.m. Thursday on campus or watch a recorded session.
The school registrar is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Gwinnett students registering for the online campus should not withdraw from their current schools, according to the district’s newsletter. Students who register will be transferred over the summer to the online campus.