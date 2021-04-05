X

Data on 500 million Facebook users found on website for hackers

Facebook Blocks News in Australia, in Response to Proposed Legislation.The Australian government is considering legislation that would require social media companies to pay news outlets for content that is linked on their platforms.In response, Facebook has ensured that people in Australia will not have access to news stories on its site.Today we made an incredibly difficult decision to restrict the availability of news on Facebook in Australia, Campbell Brown, Facebook VP of Global News Partnerships, via NPR News.What the proposed law introduced in Australia fails to recognize is the fundamental nature of the relationship between our platform and publishers, Campbell Brown, Facebook VP of Global News Partnerships, via NPR News.In contrast to Facebook's decision, Google has struck a deal with 'Wall Street Journal' parent company News Corp ...... that will require the search engine company to pay for news. .Australian news companies and organizations spoke out against the move by Facebook.Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform, Lisa Davies, Editor for 'The Sydney Morning Herald,' via NPR News

National & World News | 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.

The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

ExploreTrump ‘moving forward’ with plan to start his own social media platform

The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider. According to that publication, it has information from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

ExploreCongress grills social media giants on Capitol riot, but only Twitter CEO admits role

Facebook has been grappling with data security issues for years. In 2018, the social media giant disabled a feature that allowed users to search for one another via phone number following revelations that the political firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

ExploreFBI tracks Capitol riot suspects through private messages on Facebook

In December 2019, a Ukrainian security researcher reported finding a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267 million Facebook users — nearly all U.S.-based — on the open internet. It is unclear if the current data dump is related to this database.

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a statement. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.