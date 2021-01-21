FBI tracks riot suspects through private messages on Facebook

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday revealed how social media was helping the FBI locate additional suspects.

Christopher M. Kelly, a New York man, is wanted by federal authorities after he posted social media photos of himself at the deadly riot, reports said. Law enforcement received a tip about the images and obtained a search warrant against Kelly’s Facebook account, according to reports.

The FBI sought the man’s private messages with other Facebook users, along with his IP address, phone number and gmail address.

“I’ll be with ex-NYPD and some Proud Boys,” Kelly allegedly told an associate who advised him to watch out for Antifa ahead of the trip to Washington. “This will be the most historic event of my life,” Kelly responded.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to overthrow Congress during a ceremonial vote to confirm Joe Biden’s election win.

The rioters were incited by months of false claims by Trump and others in the GOP who spread the notion that widespread voter fraud got Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term.

However, judges across the country — including many appointed by Trump — dismissed at least 60 cases challenging the election results, citing lack of evidence.

As congressional offices and chambers were ransacked, and the crowd chanted “Kill Mike Pence,” lawmakers hid the Electoral College ballots and took shelter from the angry mob. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. A Georgia man who participated in the insurrection later died by suicide.

Several suspects arrested since the riot have been tied to violent right-wing extremist groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, according to reports.

Investigators were also looking at whether fringe groups plotted the uprising with more sinister aims after photos and video revealed certain actors weaving through the raucous crowd with military-like precision and carrying flex-cuffs to presumably take hostages.

The teams appeared to be tactically trained and were seen using hand signals and CB radios to communicate amid the chaos, The New York Times reported.

The FBI said Kelly revealed that his brother, a retired police officer, planned to go to the Capitol with him.

On the day of the riot, Kelly sent a private group message saying: “Tear gas, police, stopped the hearing, they are all headed to the basement.” And later: “F--- these snakes. Out of OUR HOUSE!”

In another chat three days after the uprising, Kelly shared a photograph of himself outside the Capitol, shirtless and wielding an American flag among the mob scene.

“That’s me,” he wrote, according to the complaint. “My brother took it.”

Facebook also gave up Kelly’s IP log history, which allowed authorities to track his movements on Jan. 6 from New York to Silver Spring, Maryland, and near Washington, D.C.