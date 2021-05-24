ajc logo
X

Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to address 2021 SCAD grads

Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony, according to news outlet WTOC. (Photo by Amy Sussman/TNS)
Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony, according to news outlet WTOC. (Photo by Amy Sussman/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia News | Updated 53 minutes ago
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony, according to news outlet WTOC.

Graduates and their families can view the virtual ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, WTOC reported. Additional in-person ceremonies are scheduled Friday and Saturday in Savannah and in Atlanta. Memorial Stadium will host four in-person ceremonies for Savannah-based SCAD graduates, according to WTOC:

Friday, May 28

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony I at 1 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

  • School of Building Arts: architectural history, architecture, furniture design, interior design, preservation design, urban design
  • School of Digital Media: animation, immersive reality, interactive design and game development, motion media design, television producing, visual effects

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony II at 5 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

  • School of Entertainment Arts: film and television, performing arts, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design
  • School of Fine Arts: painting, sculpture
  • School of Liberal Arts: art history, cinema studies, dramatic writing, equestrian studies, social strategy and management, writing

Saturday, May 29

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony III at 9 a.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

  • School of Design: creative business leadership, design for sustainability, design management, industrial design, service design, user experience (UX) design
  • School of Fashion: accessory design, business of beauty and fragrance, fashion, fashion marketing and management, fibers, jewelry, luxury and fashion management

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony IV at 1 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

  • School of Communication Arts: advertising, branded entertainment, graphic design, illustration, photography, sequential art

For additional information, visit the SCAD Commencement website.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top