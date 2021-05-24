Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to address 2021 SCAD grads

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony II at 5 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

School of Entertainment Arts: film and television, performing arts, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design

School of Fine Arts: painting, sculpture

School of Liberal Arts: art history, cinema studies, dramatic writing, equestrian studies, social strategy and management, writing

Saturday, May 29

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony III at 9 a.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

School of Design: creative business leadership, design for sustainability, design management, industrial design, service design, user experience (UX) design

School of Fashion: accessory design, business of beauty and fragrance, fashion, fashion marketing and management, fibers, jewelry, luxury and fashion management

Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony IV at 1 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

School of Communication Arts: advertising, branded entertainment, graphic design, illustration, photography, sequential art

For additional information, visit the SCAD Commencement website.