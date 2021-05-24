Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to address 2021 SCAD grads

Dan Levy, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will address the SCAD Class of 2021 on Friday during a virtual commencement ceremony, according to news outlet WTOC.
Graduates and their families can view the virtual ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, WTOC reported. Additional in-person ceremonies are scheduled Friday and Saturday in Savannah and in Atlanta. Memorial Stadium will host four in-person ceremonies for Savannah-based SCAD graduates, according to WTOC:
Friday, May 28
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony I at 1 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.
- School of Building Arts: architectural history, architecture, furniture design, interior design, preservation design, urban design
- School of Digital Media: animation, immersive reality, interactive design and game development, motion media design, television producing, visual effects
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony II at 5 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
- School of Entertainment Arts: film and television, performing arts, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design
- School of Fine Arts: painting, sculpture
- School of Liberal Arts: art history, cinema studies, dramatic writing, equestrian studies, social strategy and management, writing
Saturday, May 29
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony III at 9 a.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 a.m.
- School of Design: creative business leadership, design for sustainability, design management, industrial design, service design, user experience (UX) design
- School of Fashion: accessory design, business of beauty and fragrance, fashion, fashion marketing and management, fibers, jewelry, luxury and fashion management
Savannah Presentation of Degrees ceremony IV at 1 p.m., doors open at Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m.
- School of Communication Arts: advertising, branded entertainment, graphic design, illustration, photography, sequential art
For additional information, visit the SCAD Commencement website.