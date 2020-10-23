DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing man in Middle Georgia

The officers tried to get Staples to put the gun down, but they said he refused and told them to kill him. Police said he also moved erratically and quickly, and at one point had the gun pointed directly at his head, according to the release.

When Staples pointed the gun at the officers, one of them fired, hitting the man in the neck. Officers tried to render first aid, but Staples died on the scene.

According to the DA’s office, all interactions that were recorded on the officers’ body cameras were consistent with the interviews that were given by everyone involved in the incident.

“Following a thorough review of the facts of this case and the relevant law, the District Attorney finds that the officer who used deadly force against Staples was justified in defending himself and others from Staples after Staples pointed a pistol in their direction,” Cranford said. “Therefore, the District Attorney concludes that this officer did not violate the laws of the State of Georgia, and the State declines to prosecute anyone regarding this case. Consequently, the District Attorney’s Office considers this matter closed.”

