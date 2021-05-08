Cyberattack prompts shutdown of major U.S. gas pipeline with Alpharetta HQ

An operator of one of the largest gas pipelines in the U.S., the company said it proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, temporarily halting pipeline operations.

Colonial’s 5,500 miles of pipeline carry refined gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor, and account for about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply, The New York Times reported. Colonial’s website says it transports more than 100 million gallons of refined fuel each day.