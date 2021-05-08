Cyberattack prompts shutdown of major U.S. gas pipeline with Alpharetta HQ

Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline has halted all operations after being targeted in a cybersecurity attack, the company said Friday night.
An operator of one of the largest gas pipelines in the U.S., the company said it proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, temporarily halting pipeline operations.
Colonial’s 5,500 miles of pipeline carry refined gasoline and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor, and account for about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply, The New York Times reported. Colonial’s website says it transports more than 100 million gallons of refined fuel each day.
In a statement released late Friday, the company said it has hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the cyberattack and that it is working with law enforcement and federal agencies.
“Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue,” the statement said. “At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline.”
