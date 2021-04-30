Cruise ships to sail again in July if nearly all aboard vaccinated

The “no-sail” order was put in place as outbreaks were reported on several cruise ships around the world.

All the major cruise lines that operate in the U.S. ― Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian ― have continued to extend shutdowns month-to-month while the CDC kept the no-sail order in place.

Each company had finally hoped for a return to the seas earlier this month, but were forced to delay as the coronavirus pandemic began surging again around the world again.

The cruise industry has been pressuring the CDC to lift the conditional sail order and allow operations to resume from U.S. ports beginning in early July, calling the government order outdated and unfair.

Last week, Alaska joined a Florida lawsuit seeking to overturn the CDC mandate blocking sailings from U.S. ports.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept ships docked despite the fact that other companies around the world have resumed sailings with extensive health safety measures in place.