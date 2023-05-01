YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail

Johnson offered to satisfy his contempt by donating to a nonprofit or buying his colleagues lunch, punishment the judge has dished out to other attorneys who violated his rules and found themselves on the receiving end of a lecture.

But Glanville told Johnson that wasn’t an option and that he expected the paper to be submitted on time.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

It wasn’t the first time the Glanville has assigned homework since jury selection began in the high-profile case began. In January, a potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic instead of returning to court was told to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service.

“Years ago, people who looked like us couldn’t serve on juries,” Glanville told Juror No. 64; both the judge and the juror are Black. “It was prohibited.”

Glanville signed off on the woman’s essay three weeks later. She was released from jury service and avoided spending time behind bars.

Johnson is one of four appointed defense attorneys being paid $15,000 for taking the case. The Georgia Public Defender Council initially contracted the attorneys to handle the case for $7,500 but those wages were doubled when it became apparent court proceedings would last more than a year.

Some of Johnson’s colleagues have called the pay “egregiously low” for the amount of work required, and one attorney noted he could make more money working at a Chick-fil-A. They’ve also said it’s nearly impossible to take on new clients or even work on other cases given their hectic schedules.

The GPDC has said it is working to secure additional funding for the conflict defenders appointed to the lengthy YSL trial. Executive Director Omotayo Alli was subpoenaed as a witness in Monday’s scheduled hearing about the low pay.

Alli’s team is seeking to quash the subpoena and keep her from having to testify, going so far as to ask that Judge Glanville recuse himself from the matter. She is set to take the stand this afternoon.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.