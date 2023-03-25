Young father of 3 fatally shot at Gwinnett home

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home in Gwinnett County, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on Oak Vista Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville, where they found a man dead from several gunshot wounds. Authorities did not say if anyone else was present at the time of the shooting or what may have led up to it.
Jessica Holsey identified the victim as her 21-year-old son, Johnathan Wiley, to Channel 2 Action News. She told the news station that Holsey lived at the home with his three children and other family members.
“He was a good boy. I don’t know who did this but my boy didn’t deserve this at all,” Holsey said.
Officers confirmed they are following leads that could lead to an arrest. The motive in the shooting remains unclear, police added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the $10,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
