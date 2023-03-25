Young father of 3 fatally shot at Gwinnett home

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on Oak Vista Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville, where they found a man dead from several gunshot wounds. Authorities did not say if anyone else was present at the time of the shooting or what may have led up to it.

Jessica Holsey identified the victim as her 21-year-old son, Johnathan Wiley, to Channel 2 Action News. She told the news station that Holsey lived at the home with his three children and other family members.