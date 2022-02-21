Woodstock man gets 15-year prison sentence in domestic violence case

Just nine days later, deputies were again called to Fraga’s home, according to the release. This time, he had taken the woman’s phone while she was sleeping and then grabbed her and pulled her downstairs. With no phone, the woman was unable to call 911 or communicate with her daughter, who was not home at the time.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, returned home and 911 was called, according to the release. The phone was later found hidden in the refrigerator.

Fraga was again arrested, this time charged with false imprisonment and criminal trespass, the news release states. He was granted bond just three days later on Dec. 30 and ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victims.

By Jan. 14, 2021, Fraga posted bond and reunited with the woman, a violation of the conditions of his bond, the release states. Within hours, 911 dispatchers received a third report of domestic violence at the same home.

Cherokee County deputies and Woodstock police responded and learned that Fraga became angry with the woman, slapping her face and then choking her, according to the release. They found him hiding in the next-door neighbor’s attic, and he was arrested following a brief standoff.

After his arrest, investigators found a video taken by him the same day in which he pointed a knife toward the woman as she sat on the floor, trapped and fearing he might follow through on his threats to kill her, according to the release. The video became a key piece of evidence in the case.

Fraga was again charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and false imprisonment, as well as family violence battery and violating a family violence order, the release states.

Just over a year later, on Feb. 2, a jury found Fraga guilty.

Upon his release from prison, he will face several conditions of his probation, which include receiving a mental health evaluation and treatment, completing a family violence intervention program and having no contact with the victims, the release states.

“This sentence ensures that the woman abused by this defendant has the opportunity to heal from the physical and emotional abuse she suffered. She is no longer trapped, no longer under his control, and no longer helpless. Her pleas for help have been answered,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a statement. “And this cycle of violence has ended.”