Woman’s body recovered from Lake Acworth

The woman, identified as 46-year-old Darla Frey of Rockmart, had been on a raft in Lake Acworth at Cauble Park around 5 p.m., Acworth police confirmed. But shortly after, witnesses saw the same raft but the woman was nowhere to be seen.

Search crews worked into the night until around 11:30 p.m., according to police. They resumed Saturday morning, but her body wasn’t found and recovered until the following morning not far from where she was last seen.