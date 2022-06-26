Woman’s body recovered from Lake Acworth

The body of a woman who may have drowned Friday night in Cobb County was recovered Sunday morning.
The woman, identified as 46-year-old Darla Frey of Rockmart, had been on a raft in Lake Acworth at Cauble Park around 5 p.m., Acworth police confirmed. But shortly after, witnesses saw the same raft but the woman was nowhere to be seen.
Search crews worked into the night until around 11:30 p.m., according to police. They resumed Saturday morning, but her body wasn’t found and recovered until the following morning not far from where she was last seen.
Police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Cobb County Medical Examiners Office before any additional information will be released.
Also in Cobb County, just a few hours after the Rockmart woman went missing, around 8 p.m., a 27-year-old man was trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River to a popular diving rock but was unable to stay above water, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News. His sister tried rescuing him, but she also began to go underwater and had to break contact.
Cobb County fire crews and DNR game wardens searched for him until nightfall and they began their search again Saturday morning. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wasn’t able to confirm with the state agency on Sunday whether his body has been recovered.
Also on Saturday, Gainesville emergency crews recovered the body of a man who may have drowned in Lake Knickerbocker. They had been searching for the man, who has not been identified, since Wednesday.
