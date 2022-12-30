Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say

Janae Samantha Fareaux was last seen walking up to a teller inside a bank wearing a long black wig, a gray shirt on top of a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and green socks, according to surveillance camera footage. Police said the 22-year-old could be driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra.

On Dec. 14, Fareaux walked into a Wells Fargo at 1028 Killian Hill Road and demanded to go to the vault, police said. She left without any money.