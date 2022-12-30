ajc logo
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday.

Janae Samantha Fareaux was last seen walking up to a teller inside a bank wearing a long black wig, a gray shirt on top of a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and green socks, according to surveillance camera footage. Police said the 22-year-old could be driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra.

On Dec. 14, Fareaux walked into a Wells Fargo at 1028 Killian Hill Road and demanded to go to the vault, police said. She left without any money.

The following day, authorities said she entered a Truist Bank at 2171 Pleasant Hill Road and passed the teller a note. She left the bank with more than $2,000, police said.

Earlier this year, an arrest warrant was issued for Sarahdia Camell, 32, of Long Beach, California, after she robbed a Buford bank, Gwinnett police said.

Camell, who remains at large, is accused of jumping over the counter at a Chase Bank, stealing $750 and threatening the clerk with scissors, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
