Woman shot to death at Gwinnett house party, police say

A woman was found dead early Friday after a shooting at a Gwinnett County house party, authorities said.
Officers were called to a two-story home on Chance Lane in Grayson about 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, Gwinnett police said.
“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered what appeared to be a house party,” the department said in a news release. “Officers cleared the residence and discovered one deceased female.”
Authorities have not released the woman’s name or said what may have led to the fatal shooting.
The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visiting the website.
