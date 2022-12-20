Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops

A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she had called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
It was shortly after 6 a.m. when Atlanta officers got the call about a person being shot at 1769 Cheshire Bridge Road near the intersection with Piedmont Road. Crime scene tape was strung up between the Mandarin Antiques Inc. shop and Tokyo Valentino, an adult toy store located across the street, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The woman was described by police as alert and was taken to a hospital.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim had been involved in a dispute with two men the previous night. The fight escalated to her using pepper spray on the suspects, and she called police to file a report. Then, she saw the same two men and told them she called 911 to report them, police said in a statement.
As she drove away, she heard multiple gunshots and realized she’d been struck, the statement read.
No other details were released by police.
