Woman shot in Mechanicsville neighborhood

No other details were provided by police, including the victim’s condition.

Carlos Neal, who lives in the area, said he heard a gunshot and saw the woman fall on Cooper Street, about 50 feet from a homeless encampment. He said the woman was awake, but she appeared critically injured.

Neal said she came to the encampment every night, and was likely not the intended target.

”It was very upsetting,” Neal said. “Normally there don’t be no gunfire over here.”

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.