Woman shot in Mechanicsville neighborhood

12 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Details are limited, but officers were called to the area of Cooper and Eugenia streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. At the scene, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound.

Police were on the scene Wednesday in the area of Cooper and Eugenia streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

No other details were provided by police, including the victim’s condition.

Carlos Neal, who lives in the area, said he heard a gunshot and saw the woman fall on Cooper Street, about 50 feet from a homeless encampment. He said the woman was awake, but she appeared critically injured.

Neal said she came to the encampment every night, and was likely not the intended target.

”It was very upsetting,” Neal said. “Normally there don’t be no gunfire over here.”

We are working to learn more.

