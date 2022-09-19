Woman seriously injured in DeKalb County drive-by shooting

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday while standing outside a home in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of Laurel Post Drive, just outside the Redan area, and found the 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at about 10:40 p.m., police said.
The woman told the officers she was outside when several shots were fired from a passing vehicle, according to a statement from DeKalb police. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details were released regarding the shooting, which remains under investigation. It was not clear if the woman was the intended target.
