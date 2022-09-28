ajc logo
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed man, dog

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man and his dog in 2021 as they walked in Sandy Springs has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars, Fulton County court records show.

Dominique Houston had been fleeing from another hit-and-run crash when she struck 25-year-old Michael Farmer and his dog, Bruce, in April 2021, investigators said at the time. She had rear-ended a car in the area of Roswell Road and I-285 and had nearly hit another pedestrian while speeding away, police said.

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Houston was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree vehicular homicide, cruelty to animals, possession of a controlled substance and several traffic violations. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve in prison and 10 on probation.

Farmer was a rugby coach in the north Fulton area. He coached high school-aged players for the Rebels Rugby club out of Roswell.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

