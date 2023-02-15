Woman reported missing in Cherokee County found dead inside her car in lake

A woman who was reported missing after failing to show up to meet friends last weekend was found dead inside her car Wednesday morning after it was pulled from a lake in Cherokee County, officials said.
Laura Ann Linden, 65, was reported missing Saturday. A resident of the Lake Arrowhead community, Linden was supposed to attend a dinner party at a neighbor’s home but never arrived, the Cherokee sheriff’s office said.
Investigators asked for help in locating Linden. Late Tuesday, deputies received a tip that a car had possibly crashed into the lake near Peninsula Way.
“A vehicle could not be observed but there was some evidence near the edge of the water that indicated a vehicle had possibly entered the lake,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
Deputies and the fire department dive team searched the area Wednesday morning and located Linden’s vehicle.
Foul play is not suspected.
