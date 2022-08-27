Woman released amid 6-hour hostage standoff with minor injuries

There was a heavy police response to a domestic dispute in northwest Atlanta that escalated into a hostage standoff Friday night.
SWAT team agents and hostage negotiators from the Atlanta Police Department responded to the standoff and were able to secure a woman’s release after about four hours, Channel 2 Action News reported. The news station said the negotiators managed to apprehend the man suspected of holding her hostage about 90 minutes later.
The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. in Atlanta’s Lincoln Homes subdivision. A neighbor told officers that arrived to the domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive that a woman was being held against her will, police said in a news statement.
Officers were able to get in touch with the woman and safely remove her from the home. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police. Her name was not released.
SWAT team officers later entered the home and found the suspect hiding, according to Channel 2. Police did not provide the identity of the victim’s alleged captor, who was taken into custody. Investigators did not release details on charges and noted the investigation is ongoing.
