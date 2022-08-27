Woman released amid 6-hour hostage standoff with minor injuries

SWAT team agents and hostage negotiators from the Atlanta Police Department responded to the standoff and were able to secure a woman’s release after about four hours, Channel 2 Action News reported. The news station said the negotiators managed to apprehend the man suspected of holding her hostage about 90 minutes later.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. in Atlanta’s Lincoln Homes subdivision. A neighbor told officers that arrived to the domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive that a woman was being held against her will, police said in a news statement.