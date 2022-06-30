Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say

A man and a woman who were inside the house at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital, the release states. The woman died a short time later.

The teen also was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to a youth detention center. He faces a charge of homicide by vehicle, which will be investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, and other traffic offenses that will be filed by the sheriff’s office.

No other details were released by police about why or how the boy obtained the vehicle and was driving at such an hour. Neither the teen’s nor the victim’s identities were released by police.

