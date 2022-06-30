Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say

A woman is dead after a vehicle with a 14-year-old at the wheel crashed into her house following a police pursuit that reached speeds over 130 mph Thursday morning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
A deputy first encountered the vehicle around 2 a.m. as he was patrolling the area of Highway 54 and Johnson Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle had failed to dim its headlights, so the deputy turned around to follow the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle sped off and the deputy eventually lost sight of it, the news release states. As the deputy continued down Johnson Road, he saw a person standing in a yard and asked the person if they’d seen a speeding vehicle.
The person told the deputy they had seen the vehicle, and they believed it had crashed into a neighboring house.
The deputy went to the house and confirmed the vehicle had crashed into the house, the release states. He also found the 14-year-old believed to have been the driver.
A man and a woman who were inside the house at the time of the crash were taken to a hospital, the release states. The woman died a short time later.
The teen also was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to a youth detention center. He faces a charge of homicide by vehicle, which will be investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, and other traffic offenses that will be filed by the sheriff’s office.
No other details were released by police about why or how the boy obtained the vehicle and was driving at such an hour. Neither the teen’s nor the victim’s identities were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.