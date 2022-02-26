Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Franklin Gateway in Marietta

A suspected intoxicated driver fled the scene after hitting a Marietta pedestrian on Franklin Gateway late Friday, according to police.
Investigators later arrested the motorist suspected of striking and killing 40-year-old Shakena Bates.
Danilo Barrow, 34, was apprehended about a half-mile from the crash scene a few hours afterward. He faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, DUI, no insurance and failure to maintain lane, Marietta police spokesman Sgt. Jared Rakestraw said in a news release.
Barrow remained jailed at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Saturday afternoon, according to booking records.
Marietta police continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run, which happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Franklin Gateway just south of Delk Road. Witnesses told police Bates was walking south along the road near a Quality Inn hotel in the 1200 block of Franklin Gateway when a red sedan crashed into her.
The driver fled in the vehicle and did not call 911 or try to help Bates before leaving the scene, police said.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
Traffic investigators were able to determine from evidence at the scene that the suspect’s vehicle was a Dodge Challenger.
Investigators found the car and Barrow in the parking lot of a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel on Northwest Parkway. Booking records show he was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
The crash remains under investigation. Marietta police urge anyone with information to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
About the Author