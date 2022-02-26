Hamburger icon
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Franklin Gateway in Marietta

Marietta police check evidence on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Marietta police check evidence on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A suspected intoxicated driver fled the scene after hitting a Marietta pedestrian on Franklin Gateway late Friday, according to police.

Investigators later arrested the motorist suspected of striking and killing 40-year-old Shakena Bates.

Danilo Barrow, 34, was apprehended about a half-mile from the crash scene a few hours afterward. He faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, DUI, no insurance and failure to maintain lane, Marietta police spokesman Sgt. Jared Rakestraw said in a news release.

Barrow remained jailed at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Saturday afternoon, according to booking records.

Marietta police continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run, which happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Franklin Gateway just south of Delk Road. Witnesses told police Bates was walking south along the road near a Quality Inn hotel in the 1200 block of Franklin Gateway when a red sedan crashed into her.

The driver fled in the vehicle and did not call 911 or try to help Bates before leaving the scene, police said.

Marietta police vehicles block the scene on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Marietta police vehicles block the scene on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Marietta police vehicles block the scene on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Traffic investigators were able to determine from evidence at the scene that the suspect’s vehicle was a Dodge Challenger.

Investigators found the car and Barrow in the parking lot of a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel on Northwest Parkway. Booking records show he was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation. Marietta police urge anyone with information to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

Marietta police were called to Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Marietta police were called to Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Marietta police were called to Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
