Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Franklin Gateway in Marietta

The driver fled in the vehicle and did not call 911 or try to help Bates before leaving the scene, police said.

Marietta police vehicles block the scene on Franklin Gateway after a pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run. Police arrived and found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene late Friday, February 25, 2022.

Traffic investigators were able to determine from evidence at the scene that the suspect’s vehicle was a Dodge Challenger.

Investigators found the car and Barrow in the parking lot of a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel on Northwest Parkway. Booking records show he was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation. Marietta police urge anyone with information to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.