Woman killed in crash involving garbage truck in DeKalb

The crash happened along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near Coffee Road.

The crash happened along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near Coffee Road.
By
49 minutes ago

A woman driving a sedan was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a garbage truck in DeKalb County, police said.

The wreck happened along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near Coffee Road around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that the “sedan may have drifted into the oncoming lane” and crashed head-on into the county’s sanitation garbage truck.

The woman was found dead at the scene and the garbage truck driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police confirmed. The woman’s name was not released.

Officials did not say what may have caused the woman to veer into the truck’s path. The wreck remains under investigation.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

