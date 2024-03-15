Woman killed in crash involving garbage truck in DeKalb

A woman driving a sedan was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a garbage truck in DeKalb County, police said.

The wreck happened along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near Coffee Road around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that the “sedan may have drifted into the oncoming lane” and crashed head-on into the county’s sanitation garbage truck.

The woman was found dead at the scene and the garbage truck driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police confirmed. The woman’s name was not released.